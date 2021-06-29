Loading articles...

Province's new chief medical officer reminds Ontarians about vaccine importance ahead of move to Step 2

Medical officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington health unit (KLF&A), Dr. Kieran Moore wears a disposable mask at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic while speaking to the media at the Invista Centre in Kingston, Ontario on Monday, March 1, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario’s new chief medical officer of health held his first official news conference Tuesday afternoon, one day before the province moves into Step 2 of its reopening plan.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the importance of getting vaccinated has never been more critical, “we need to keep this momentum going as we loosen more restrictions tomorrow [Wednesday] and going forward. So tomorrow, we will enter Step 2 of the province’s roadmap to reopen, while outdoor activities will be further expanded and some indoor services with small numbers of people will be resumed, it must be done with caution and care.”

“This does mean that most Ontarians can get a haircut and are allowed to have family visits,” Moore said, “it does not yet mean we are ready to forget about the need for physical distancing, masking, and vaccination. we want to ensure that the gains we’ve made are maintained and that we do not step backwards in our reopening efforts and once again impose restrictions.”

RELATED: Canada’s top doctor can’t say when we can ditch the mask

As for moving into Step 3 sooner, Moore said he thinks a 21 interval between Step 2 and 3 is prudent, and he does not want it to be shortened.

The associate medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, said overall we are seeing positive trends, but, the Delta variant remains a serious concern because once it gets a foothold it can spread quickly.

More than 4.5-million Ontarians are fully vaccinated to date.

