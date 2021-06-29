Loading articles...

Opening statements set for newspaper shooting insanity phase

Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 1:49 am EDT

Katy O'Donnell, a defense attorney representing Jarrod Ramos, the suspect in the Capital Gazette shooting, leaves Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A judge postponed the second phase of a trial, which is being held to determine whether Ramos was legally insane and not criminally responsible at the time of last year's shooting at the Capital Gazette. Ramos pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in the second phase of a trial to determine whether the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally sane at the time of the mass shooting.

Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he is contending he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Judge Michael Wachs said during jury selection last week that a “vast majority” of the case will consist of testimony from mental health experts called by defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Opening statements are starting one day after the third anniversary of the attacks that killed Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

The second part of the trial was initially set for November 2019, but the case was postponed. The trial was delayed again in February 2020 after one of Ramos’ three public defenders left the case for medical reasons, pushing it back to June 2020. The pandemic delayed it further.

Under Maryland’s insanity defense law, a defendant has the burden to show by a preponderance of the evidence that he is not criminally responsible for his actions. State law says a defendant is not criminally responsible for criminal conduct if — because of a mental disorder or developmental disabilities — he lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.

If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital instead of prison. Prosecutors are seeking life without possibility of parole.

Ramos, 41, had a well-documented history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists. He filed a lawsuit against the paper in 2012, alleging he was defamed in an article about his conviction in a criminal harassment case in 2011. The defamation suit was dismissed as groundless.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:39 AM
STALL: #WB401 at Trafalgar. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 02:21 AM
Very warm and humid conditions continue for #Toronto GTA There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm t…
Latest Weather
Read more