Ontario sets single-day vaccination record, reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 299 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Tuesday.

The Health Minister’s office says due to a data review and clean-up from Toronto Public Health there are 90 cases from 2020 included in the case count. There are also 19 deaths from previous months that have been included.

Without the data dump there would be 209 new cases and six deaths. That would be the smallest daily increase of new infections since Sept. 13.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, the same as one week ago.

There were 28,306 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto, 69 in the Region of Waterloo, 20 in Peel Region, 11 in Grey Bruce, 10 in Durham Region and 10 in Niagara Region.

There were another 371 resolved cases, dropping the active case count once again. Resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April.

The province reported 210 cases and three deaths on Sunday.

There are now 257 people hospitalized in the province testing positive for the virus and there are 276 in the ICU with COVID-19 complications. The amount of people in the ICU has reached the lowest point since mid-December.

There were 265,231 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period, eclipsing the record of more than 255,000 set three days ago.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 14,472,741 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 76.6 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 35.3 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Ontario gets set to enter Step 2 of the economic reopening plan on Wednesday and Premier Doug Ford hinted Monday that the reopening may proceed quicker than his government’s current plan.

Ford said he will be meeting with the province’s new top doctor, and he if he gets the all-clear then Step 3 could be coming sooner than expected.

Dr. Kieran Moore will take questions on Tuesday afternoon at his first news conference since becoming Ontario’s chief medical officer..

Moore replaced Dr. David Williams on Saturday after working alongside him for the last several weeks since his appointment was announced.