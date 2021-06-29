Loading articles...

Long-term care residents allowed 10 visitors outdoors as Ontario eases restrictions

Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 3:09 pm EDT

John Welbers waves to his mother Elizabeth Jeppesen, 94, who tested positive for COVID-19, as she blows him a kiss from the window of her room at Tabor Home, a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility after more than 100 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Long-term care residents will be allowed to have 10 visitors outdoors as Ontario announced plans to ease restrictions at long-term care homes.

The loosened restrictions, announced by new Minister of Long-term Care Rod Phillips, will take effect on July 7.

Residents will also be allowed to have up to two caregivers and two general visitors indoors at the same time. The limit on number of people designated as caregivers has been removed.

Fully immunized visitors will be able to have close physical contact while those who are not must social distance, apart from a brief contact. All visitors will still be required to wear masks.

Within the long-term care homes, personal care services will be allowed and resident cohorting can be eased for outdoor activities.

The province says as of June 28, virtually all residents are fully immunized against COVID-19 and 92 per cent of staff have received at least one dose. Around 84 per cent have both doses of the vaccine.

The ministry also updated its vaccination policy for employees. Any staff, student placements and volunteers will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated.

If they don’t provide either of the two above, they must participate in an educational program about the benefits of being vaccinated and risks of not being vaccinated.

This will be effective July 1, 2021.

A further easing of restrictions is also expected when the province enters Step 3 of their reopening plan. This includes the following:

A further easing of restrictions is planned to align with the timing of Step Three of the Roadmap to Reopen. These changes are expected to include:

  • Removing the limits on the number of visitors to the homes
  • Permitting buffet and family style dinning
  • Providing that all residents will be able to go on absences regardless of immunization status
  • Resumption of off-site excursions for residents
  • Resumption of activities such as singing and dancing
