Loading articles...

Heat warning issued for Toronto, parts of York and Peel Region

Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 12:01 pm EDT

People practice physical distancing as they enjoy the hot weather at Sugar Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Toronto, parts of York and Peel Region.

Temperatures are expected to hit around 31 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with a humidex near 40. Overnight temperatures are expected to hover around 21 degrees.

680 NEWS Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi says the GTA has a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day.

The weather agency says Wednesday is expected to cool down and a lower humidity is in the forecast.

RELATED: Western Canada heat wave has unusual characteristic of high nighttime temperatures

In the meantime, the hot and sticky weather can create dangerous conditions, it says, adding the air can bring deteriorating air quality.

Environment Canada says young children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses, or people working and exercising outside are most at risk.

It’s warning you to keep an eye out for signs of heat illness, and says these conditions pose a heightened risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

You are also reminded not to leave pets or people inside a parked vehicle, and to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 403 approaching Hurontario - the truck that had gone into the ditch has been pulled back onto the highwa…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 AM
Retweeted @680NEWStraffic: Good Morning! Overnight construction is clearing. We have low cloud in areas including fog coming off Lake Ontario near…
Latest Weather
Read more