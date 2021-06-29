Loading articles...

Grains, liveestock mixed

Wheat for July was off 6.25 cents at $6.3975 a bushel; July corn rose 19 cents at 6.9450 a bushel, July oats fell 8 cent at 3.7725 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 2.75 cents at $13.5975 cents a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle unchanged at $1.2210 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.02 cents at $1.5737 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs gained 1.95 cents at 1.0690 a pound.

The Associated Press

