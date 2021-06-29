Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
GM to stop making Equinox at Canadian plant in April, in switch to electric vehicles
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 29, 2021 11:29 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT
INGERSOLL, Ont. — General Motors Canada says it will end production of the Chevrolet Equinox at its CAMI assembly plant sooner than previously expected under a plan announced in January.
The company says production of the Equinox crossover vehicles will end in April so GM can convert the plant to make BrightDrop electric commercial vans by the end of next year.
It will take about four months to retool the CAMI plant and production of the EV600s is expected to begin in November 2022.
The retooled CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., is expected to add a second shift in 2023. The Equinox will be made in other North American plants.
Originally, GM Canada expected to withdraw production of the Equinox over a two-year transition period as part of its plan to increase the number of electric vehicles it makes.
Under an agreement ratified by Unifor members in January, GM Canada has agreed to invest $1 billion in the CAMI plant to convert it to make BrightDrop EV600s.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.
The Canadian Press
