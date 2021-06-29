Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) _ Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $680,000, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $54.3 million.

Frequency Electronics shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.50, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

