Loading articles...

Ferry sinks in rough seas near Bali; 7 dead and 11 missing

Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 11:14 pm EDT

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers on Wednesday were searching for 11 people missing in rough seas overnight after a ferry sank near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. Seven bodies have been recovered and 39 people were rescued, many of them unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours.

The KMP Yunice sank about half an hour after leaving East Java’s Ketapang port late Tuesday, Bali Search and Rescue Agency chief Gede Darmada said. It was bound for Bali’s Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometer (30-mile) trip.

It carried 41 passengers, 13 crew members and 3 canteen waiters, the National Search and Rescue Agency said Wednesday, revising earlier numbers.

The agency said 39 people were rescued and at least seven bodies were recovered.

Two tug boats and two inflatable boats have been searching for the missing people since Tuesday night, battling waves up to 4 meters (13 feet) high in the overnight darkness.

Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse.

In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.

In one of the country’s worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:26 PM
401 collision west of Neilson express - the westbound two left lanes are blocked, and the eastbound left lane is bl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:14 PM
Scattered showers this evening and staying humid. Overnight low of 21° and a humidex of 29. More refreshing air i…
Latest Weather
Read more