FactSet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $100.7 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.72 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $399.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $396.9 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion.

FactSet shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDS

The Associated Press