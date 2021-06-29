Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $25 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Enerpac said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $152 million.

Enerpac shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC

The Associated Press