Disney's 'Peter Pan & Wendy' filming in Newfoundland and Labrador in August

Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland will transform into Neverland this summer as Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy” swoops in for a filming stint.

Premier Andrew Furey announced the plans today and said the filming is set to begin in August and include a cast and crew of about 150 people.

The live-action adventure-fantasy film is based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy” and stars Jude Law, Molly Parker and Jim Gaffigan, among others.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it estimates production costs will hit about $9 million, and that it will refund 30 per cent of those costs, up to $3 million.

In an interview, Dorian Rowe, executive director of the province’s film development corporation, says Disney chose the island of Newfoundland for its Neverland-like cliffs, seas and sweeping landscapes.

The film will première on Disney Plus, a video-on-demand streaming service that the company launched in 2019.

