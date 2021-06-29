Corus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $32.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $325 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.81. A year ago, they were trading at $2.14.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CJREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CJREF

The Associated Press