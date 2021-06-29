Car crashes into OPP vehicle on Highway 400

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was taken to hospital after the car they were driving crashed into a parked police SUV on Highway 400 on Tuesday evening.

An OPP officer was stopped in a northbound lane of Highway 400, assisting another motorist whose vehicle had broken down.

When the officer was outside his vehicle speaking to the other motorist, another vehicle lost control and slammed into the back and side of the stopped police vehicle, said the OPP.

The driver suffered minor injuries and the officer was not injured.

Highway 400, northbound at Inisfil Beach Road is closed for the investigation.