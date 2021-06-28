Wrongly accused of sexually abusing his daughter, P.E.I. man sues RCMP and group home

CHARLOTTETOWN — A P.E.I. man wrongly accused of sexually abusing his autistic daughter is suing the RCMP and a Charlottetown group home, claiming he and his family were victims of a malicious prosecution.

In a statement of claim filed with the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island, the family is accusing employees at the home of inventing the abuse allegations in January 2015 and attributing them to the daughter, who is non-verbal and has the intellect of a two-year-old.

The claim, filed late last week, says employees of Queens County Residential Services told the RCMP that the 35-year-old woman had complained about the abuse through a technique known as facilitated communication.

The technique, which involves a facilitator using physical support to help a non-verbal person point to pictures, objects, words or a keyboard, has been widely discredited by experts in the field since the 1990s.

The woman’s father was arrested on Feb. 7, 2015, and the Mounties’ investigation dragged on for the next six months — but he was never charged.

Independent testing arranged by the family found the allegations attributed to the woman had in fact been generated by group home workers, the court document says. None of the allegations in the statement of claim has been proven in court, and statements of defence have yet to be filed.

