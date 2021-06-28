Toronto adds 375,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for July

Hundreds of thousands of additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up at Toronto mass vaccination clinics on Tuesday.

The city will be adding more than 375,000 total appointments to the provincial booking system through July. There will be 125,000 appointments added for three consecutive weeks beginning with the week of July 5.

Mayor John Tory says the new appointments will help accommodate a surge for second doses as more Ontarians age 18 and older can now book their second shot on the provincial portal.

“We are making outstanding progress getting people vaccinated,” said Tory in a statement. “These 375,000 vaccination appointments will help that progress continue so that we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

The new appointments will go live on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Appointments can be made through the online portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Most of the new appointments in July will be for the Moderna vaccine but any youth age 12 to 17 will be able to receive Pfizer.

More Ontarians became eligible for an accelerated second COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

The province will allow any residents 18 and older who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine to move up their appointment. Recipients of a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna can receive their second jab as soon as 28 days after their first shot.

According to the province, this will accelerate second dose eligibility for approximately 1.5 million Ontarians.

More than 35 per cent of Ontario adults are now fully vaccinated.

Canada should have enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week to fully inoculate 75 per cent of all Canadians over the age of 12.

The country is expecting more than 2.4 million doses of Pfizer this week and 1.4 million doses of Moderna. Those shipments will push Canada’s total vaccine deliveries above 50 million doses to date.

A mass vaccination clinic held Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto administered close to 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, setting a new North American single-day record.

The “Our Winning Shot” initiative, broke the previous record of 17,003 set back in April at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.