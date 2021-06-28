S&P/TSX composite edges lower in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.81 points at 20,226.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.49 points at 34,332.35. The S&P 500 index was up 2.48 points at 4,283.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.61 points at 14,455.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.06 cents US compared with 81.36 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was down 36 cents at US$73.69 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$3.61per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.00 at US$1,779.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press