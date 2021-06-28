Loading articles...

Ontario reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since September

Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 10:09 am EDT

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Monday.

It is the smallest daily increase of new infections since Sept. 13.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, down slightly from 2.5 per cent one week ago.

There were 13,071 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

The province reported 287 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday.

More Ontarians became eligible for an accelerated second COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

The province will allow any residents 18 and older who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine to move up their appointment. Recipients of a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna can receive their second jab as soon as 28 days after their first shot.

According to the province, this will accelerate second dose eligibility for approximately 1.5 million Ontarians.

Canada should have enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week to fully inoculate 75 per cent of all Canadians over the age of 12.

The country is expecting more than 2.4 million doses of Pfizer this week and 1.4 million doses of Moderna. Those shipments will push Canada’s total vaccine deliveries above 50 million doses to date.

A mass vaccination clinic held Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto administered close to 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, setting a new North American single-day record.

The “Our Winning Shot” initiative, broke the previous record of 17,003 set back in April at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Keele in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:21 AM
Very warm and humid conditions continue for #Toronto GTA There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm t…
Latest Weather
Read more