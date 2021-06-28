Ontario reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since September

Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Monday.

It is the smallest daily increase of new infections since Sept. 13.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, down slightly from 2.5 per cent one week ago.

There were 13,071 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

The province reported 287 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday.

More Ontarians became eligible for an accelerated second COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

The province will allow any residents 18 and older who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine to move up their appointment. Recipients of a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna can receive their second jab as soon as 28 days after their first shot.

According to the province, this will accelerate second dose eligibility for approximately 1.5 million Ontarians.

Canada should have enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week to fully inoculate 75 per cent of all Canadians over the age of 12.

The country is expecting more than 2.4 million doses of Pfizer this week and 1.4 million doses of Moderna. Those shipments will push Canada’s total vaccine deliveries above 50 million doses to date.

A mass vaccination clinic held Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto administered close to 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, setting a new North American single-day record.

The “Our Winning Shot” initiative, broke the previous record of 17,003 set back in April at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.