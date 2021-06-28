Montreal Canadiens NHL playoff run provides boost for Rogers Sports & Media

TORONTO — While Montreal Canadiens fans are stoked to see their team’s first Stanley Cup final series since 1993, it might be just as exciting for Rogers Sports and Media.

The Habs face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series that begins tonight.

Rogers paid about $5.2 billion for the Canadian media rights to National Hockey League games in a 12-year deal that runs through the 2025-26 season.

It says the semifinal series between the Habs and Las Vegas Golden Knights reached 13.8 million people in Canada over six games through Rogers Sportsnet and CBC television.

The company says Game 6, which Montreal won 3-2 in overtime, had an estimated audience of 3.7 million people on average during the broadcast.

For the Montreal-Las Vegas series as a whole, Rogers says there was an average audience of 2.8 million people during the games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press