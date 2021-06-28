Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2021 6:47 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors, authorities said.
The 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, news outlets reported. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.
Surveillance video of the shooting showed the gunman with a weapon in hand. Bystander video also showed the victim being taken away on a stretcher.
Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl. A man was later arrested in Florida following that shooting and charged with attempted murder.