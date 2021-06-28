Man seriously injured in stabbing at Eglinton and Richardson

A man in his 50s is in serious condition after being stabbed in the city’s west end on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue, east of Keele just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of two men fighting.

Police say one of the men was stabbed and was rushed by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

A male suspect was last seen fleeing the area towards Keele Street.

Police have not released any other information about the suspect.