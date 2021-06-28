Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Eglinton and Richardson

Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 9:56 pm EDT

Police on scene of a stabbing at Eglinton and Richardson avenues on June 28, 2021. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

A man in his 50s is in serious condition after being stabbed in the city’s west end on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue, east of Keele just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of two men fighting.

Police say one of the men was stabbed and was rushed by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

A male suspect was last seen fleeing the area towards Keele Street.

Police have not released any other information about the suspect.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:53 PM
#WB401 at 407 - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:21 AM
Very warm and humid conditions continue for #Toronto GTA There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm t…
Latest Weather
Read more