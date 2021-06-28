Loading articles...

Man attacks, injures 2 people in German city, then flees

Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 4:58 am EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city of Erfurt early Monday before fleeing, police said.

Police said the two victims, aged 45 and 68, who were taken to nearby hospitals. They believe the assailant used a knife, and used a helicopter to search for him after the attack at about 6 a.m.

They said the man spoke German and was described as being about 20 to 30 years old with blond hair.

The Associated Press

