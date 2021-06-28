A list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
— Video of the year: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
— Best female R&B/pop artist: H.E.R.
— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown
— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
— Best male hip-hop artist: Lil Baby
— Best new artist: Giveon
— Best group: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
— Best collaboration: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
— Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales”
— Viewer’s Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”
— Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah
— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, “Strong God”
— BET HER Award: SZA, “Good Days”
— Video director of the year: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
— Best actress: Andra Day
— Best actor: Chadwick Boseman
— Best movie: “Judas and the Black Messiah”
— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin
— Sportswoman of the year: Naomi Osaka
— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James
— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
— Viewer’s choice — best new international act: Bree Runway (UK)
The Associated Press