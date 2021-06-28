Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man's body at Ohio lake
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2021 4:56 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container, authorities said.
The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.
Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man. Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation. The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear how long the plastic bin had been in the river.
The Associated Press
