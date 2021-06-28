Loading articles...

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man's body at Ohio lake

Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container, authorities said.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man. Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation. The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear how long the plastic bin had been in the river.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Winston Churchill. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:21 AM
Very warm and humid conditions continue for #Toronto GTA There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm t…
Latest Weather
Read more