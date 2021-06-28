Hot, humid day in store for GTA - Western Canada heat wave breaks records

There is more hot and sticky weather in the forecast for Southern Ontario to begin the week – but it pales in comparison to the heat wave Canadians on the west coast are experiencing.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Monday, with humidex values near 40 expected.

The 680 NEWS guaranteed high is 31 C, feeling more like 37 C.

680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the high heat will bring some rain.

“A little less humid for tomorrow and we’ve also got some showers or thunderstorms on the way after about 2 p.m.”

Very warm and humid conditions continue for #Toronto GTA

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm this afternoon. More weather details on 680 NEWS ???? (Jill) https://t.co/TImMlcFiWm — 680 NEWS Weather (@680NEWSweather) June 28, 2021

The temperature in a village in British Columbia’s southern Interior reached a scorching 46.1 C Sunday afternoon, marking a new all-time high recorded in Canada.

The reading from Environment Canada in Lytton showed the mercury surpassed the previous record of 45 C set in Saskatchewan in 1937.

A heat warning is in effect for most of Western Canada and the weather agency says numerous daily temperature records have been shattered across B.C.

Some daily highs are forecast to top 40 C, with little reprieve overnight.

Environment Canada expects temperatures to begin cooling on Tuesday.

Sarah Henderson, the scientific director or environmental health at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is encouraging people to watch for symptoms of overheating.