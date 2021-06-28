Loading articles...

Grains higher, Liveestock mixed

Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

Wheat for July was up 6.50 cents at $6.4350 a bushel; July corn rose 38.75 cents at 6.7525 a bushel, July oats rose 8.50 cent at 3.86 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 27 cents at $13.5675 cents a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off 1.07 cents at $1.2175 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 3.20 cents at $1.55 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs gained 3 cents at 1.0495 a pound.

The Associated Press

