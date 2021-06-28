Loading articles...

Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3 commercial fishermen

Last Updated Jun 28, 2021 at 6:49 pm EDT

Three fisherman whose commercial vessel started taking on water and sinking were rescued from the waters off Long Island by a Coast Guard helicopter, officials said Monday.

The Coast Guard said the men were about 72 nautical miles (133 kilometers) southeast of Montauk, New York when they made an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard responded by cutter and helicopter, and arrived at the scene to find the men in a life raft, having abandoned their ship.

The three men were lifted into the helicopter and taken to a Coast Guard station.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:12 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Salem. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:21 AM
Very warm and humid conditions continue for #Toronto GTA There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm t…
Latest Weather
Read more