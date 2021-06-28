Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported a loss of $2.07 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.83 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.68 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $50 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.9 million.

Carnival shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has climbed 78% in the last 12 months.

