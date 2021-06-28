Alleged London attacker's case adjourned for month as defence awaits disclosure

LONDON, Ont. – A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly killing a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario with his truck has had his case adjourned for a month as the defence awaits disclosure.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ont., has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in an act that prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.

Police have said the attack on June 6 in London, Ont., was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Court heard that Veltman has retained a lawyer.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

