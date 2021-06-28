Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Alleged London attacker's case adjourned for month as defence awaits disclosure
by CANADIAN PRESS
Posted Jun 28, 2021 12:31 pm EDT
Nathaniel Veltman makes a court appearance over Zoom in London, Ont., framed by the Justice of the Peace (top) and his lawyer (bottom). (Sketch by Pam Davies)
LONDON, Ont. – A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly killing a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario with his truck has had his case adjourned for a month as the defence awaits disclosure.
Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ont., has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in an act that prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.
Police have said the attack on June 6 in London, Ont., was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.
Court heard that Veltman has retained a lawyer.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk.
The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.
