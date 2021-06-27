Winnipeg girl under 10 dies from COVID-19

WINNIPEG (CityNews) — A girl under 10 years old has died of COVID-19, Manitoba health officials reported Sunday.

She was from the Winnipeg region, according to the province’s daily COVID bulletin.

The update did not provide more information or the child’s exact age. It is not known if the girl had any underlying conditions.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic is 1,139.

The province also identified 97 new cases of the coronavirus, but removed one due to a data error. Most of those (50) came from the Winnipeg region.

The positivity rate is 6.5 per cent.

There are currently 94 Manitobans hospitalized due to the virus, including 64 in intensive care.