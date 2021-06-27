Two dead, one in hospital after being pulled from water in Huntsville

Provincial police say two people have died after going down the rapids in Huntsville, Ont.

Police say they began searching for three people who vanished from the waters in Port Sydney around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The search lasted about an hour, after which police say they found two of the missing males.

A 22-year-old man is recovering in hospital and a 23-year-old was flown to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The OPP underwater search and recovery unit found the third male, a 20-year-old, who had already died.

The names of the deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police are reminding people to wear personal flotation devices and never swim alone.