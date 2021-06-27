Toronto hopes to set single-day record for vaccinations at Scotiabank Arena clinic

Scotiabank Arena will play host to a capacity crowd on Sunday but it won’t be for a Maple Leafs or Raptors game. Instead, the arena will be host to a record-setting attempt in what is being billed as the largest single-day mass vaccination effort.

As part of the “Our Winning Shot” initiative, the city plans to administer 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic set up inside the downtown arena.

The city says 400 vaccinators will administer an average of 1,785 vaccines an hour in an attempt to break the single-day North American record of 17,003 doses set back in April at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Should all 25,000 doses be administered it would more than double the current one-day Canadian record of 10,470 vaccinations given back in May during a clinic in Thorncliffe Park.

“We didn’t set out to set a record for the sake of saying we did it. We did it because it was important to make sure we sent a message to people that it continues to be important for people to get vaccinated,” said Mayor John Tory.

Tory received his second dose at the clinic. He got the Moderna shot after receiving AstraZeneca for his first dose back on April 10.

The majority of shots given at the clinic will be Moderna, with doses of Pfizer reserved for anyone between the ages of 12 and 17.

While all appointments have been spoken for, city officials are encouraging people to check the provincial booking system regularly for any last-minute openings due to cancellations. No walk-ups will be allowed at the clinic.

The TTC and Metrolinx have also teamed up to offer free rides to the downtown clinic. Proof of a vaccine appointment will need to be shown for the free ride. As an added incentive to those showing up to get their shot, the city plans to give away a total of 50 tickets to a future Maple Leafs or Raptors game.

As of June 24, the city says it has administered more than 3.1 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 76 per cent of adults 18-plus have received at least one dose while 35 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated.