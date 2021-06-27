The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Canada’s chief public health officer has joined the ranks of the fully vaccinated.

Dr. Theresa Tam is also among the Canadians mixing two different vaccines.

She received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on April 13 in Ottawa, and tweeted that she was “thrilled” to get her second dose on Saturday using the shot from Moderna.

Tam thanked all Canadians for rolling up their sleeves for first and second shots, saying the collective effort to seek protection from COVID-19 is making a difference.

—

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 287 new COVID-19 infections across the province in the past 24 hours, along with 12 new virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the area served by the Porcupine Health Unit.

The Ministry of Health says 289 people are in intensive care due to the virus, while 191 are on a ventilator.

Ontario says it administered 202,672 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine over the past day for a total of more than 14 million.

About 25,000 Toronto residents are set to receive shots today at a mass vaccination clinic taking place at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Raptors and Maple Leafs.

—

10:30 a.m.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

The travel related case involves a person in their 20s in the Edmundston region.

The number of active infections in the province is 25. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit.

There were 14,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across the province Saturday, which is the highest ever on a Saturday since the vaccine campaign began.

Currently, 29.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press