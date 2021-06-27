Ontario reports 287 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wearing a This is Our Shot T-shirt purchased for this occasion, Subhramanyu Mohapatra shows off his ticket number for a vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at Warden Hilltop Community Centre attracted lengthy lines that surrounded the building and its outdoorplaying fields and courts as Ontario enters Step One of a three step reopening plan as COVID-19 vaccinations rise and new cases continue to fall in Toronto. June 15, 2021. (FILE/Steve Russell via Getty Images)
Ontario reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 346 cases recorded on Saturday.
“Locally, there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday.
Ontario is reporting 287 cases of #COVID19 and over 18,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.