Ontario reports 287 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Ontario reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 346 cases recorded on Saturday.

“Locally, there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday.

