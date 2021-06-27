Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jun 27, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 30 will be an estimated $8 million dollars.

The Canadian Press

