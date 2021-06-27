MUST-WATCH: Canadian content for Canada Day in the Top 10!

There’s a Netflix rom-com, a Roald Dahl adaptation, and a lot of Canadian content entering the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But will Liam Neeson’s new thriller take the top spot, or will Anne Hathaway cast a spell to secure it? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Good on Paper



Streaming platform: Netflix

Starting with a good old rom-com!

Good on Paper is a new comedy written by and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger (from Truth and Iliza). She plays a fictional version of herself called Andrea Singer who meets a handsome man called Daren (played on Ryan Hansen of Veronica Mars and Party Down). They start to date and fall in love, but after a little while some of his threads start pulling loose. Andrea decides she has to try to figure out the truth from him, and teams up with her besties (played by Rebecca Rittenhouse and Margaret Cho) to get to the bottom.

You can watch this on Netflix now!

Gaia



Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re in the mood for something trippier, here’s the film for you!

Gaia is a South African horror film, with an environmental/body horror spin. It’s filmed both in English and Afrikaans, and tells the tale of a woman (played by Monique Rockman) who goes missing somewhere in nature. She’s found by these two people who appear to be father and son (played by Carel Nel and Alex van Dyk). They take care of her, but after a while they start to speak about a force of nature that lives in the woods. Soon, it becomes clear that they have some different plans for her, that involve her meeting this so called force of nature.

This is available on your VOD service of choice now!

The Witches



Streaming platform: Crave

If you’re looking for something spooky for the kids, here’s something you’ll enjoy!

The Witches is a new film from Robert Zemeckis (the director of Forrest Gump, the Back to the Future trilogy, and the Polar Express), based on the book by Roald Dahl (the author of Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Chris Rock (from Saturday Night Live and Spiral: From the Book of Saw) stars as the adult version of Hero Boy, who as a child was sent to live with his grandmother (Octavia Spencer from Hidden Figures and the Shape of Water). Together, they encounter a series of witches (led by Anne Hathaway from the Dark Knight Rises and the Devil Wears Prada) who are trying to turn children into mice!

This film is available to watch on Crave!

The Ice Road



Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re looking for some intensity, and something Canadian, here’s a film for you!

The Ice Road is shot and set in Manitoba, and it stars Liam Neeson (from Schindler’s List and Taken) as an ice road trucker. Calling back to the classic French film The Wages of Fear, this film is about a series a minors trapped underground, and a group of ice road truckers have to take large pipes to them in 30 hours or less or they’ll run out of oxygen. Also starring Laurence Fishburne (from the Matrix and Hannibal), Amber Midthunder (from Legion and Hell or High Water) and Benjamin Walker (from Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Jessica Jones), this is a very intense thriller that will constantly keep you on the edge of your seat!

You can watch it on your VOD service of choice now!

National Indigenous History Month Collection

Streaming platform: CBC Gem

With calls to cancel Canada Day following the discovery of numerous bodies at the sites of former residential schools, many Canadians are learning about the constant struggles of the nation’s Indigenous population. With that in mind, here’s a collection of films and tv shows that can enlighten you, inform you, and broaden your experience.

The National Indigenous History Month Collection was curated specifically for June, National Indigenous History Month. It features a variety of films from Canada’s most acclaimed Indigenous filmmakers. Edge of the Knife (directed by Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown) is the first film ever produced and shot entirely in the Haida language, shot and set in Haida Gwaii. This film tells a classic Haida Gwaii legend, the stranded man who becomes the Gaagiixiid. It also features several films by acclaimed Inuk director Zacharias Kunuk (who made Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner, the first film shot entirely in Inuktitut and the greatest Canadian film of all time according to a 2015 poll from the Toronto International Film Festival). These films include Maglitulit (Searchers), a genre film that pays homage to the John Wayne western The Searchers, and One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk, which depicts a too frequent experience for Indigenous people; resettlement. This collection also features Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner. And if you’re willing to brave media about the horrors of the residential school system, than Rhymes for Young Ghouls (directed by Jeff Barnaby who also directed Blood Quantum) and the Secret Path (directed by Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip) are essential watching.

These are just some of the many films and shows in this collection you can check out for free now on CBC Gem.

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

9. Rick and Morty (Season 5) – Amazon Prime Video

8. Gaia – VOD

7. Good on Paper – Netflix

6. Loki – Disney+

5. The Witches – Crave

4. Spiral: From the Book of Saw – VOD

3. The Ice Road – VOD

2. Luca – Disney+

1. National Indigenous History Month Collection – CBC Gem