Catherine McKenna retiring from politics, creates possible opening for Mark Carney
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 27, 2021 4:18 pm EDT
Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, makes an announcement on how the federal government will allocate a portion of the proceeds collected as a result of carbon pollution pricing during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A new report says retailers in Canada are lagging behind American companies in removing hazardous chemicals from their products. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna has decided not to run for re-election.
Her decision opens up some prime political real estate — Ottawa Centre — which could become a launching pad for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney should he decide to run for the Liberals in the next election.
McKenna has held the riding since 2015 when she wrestled it away from the New Democrats.
McKenna is to hold a news conference Monday to announce her decision, but The Canadian Press has obtained an advance copy of her remarks.
She says she wants to spend more time with her three children and devote her professional energies to the fight against climate change.
McKenna, who oversaw the introduction of the federal government’s carbon pricing plan as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first environment minister, has offered to continue serving as Infrastructure minister until an election is called.