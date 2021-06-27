Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Fire sets at least 16 boats ablaze in Hong Kong
by Zen Soo, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2021 3:42 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 27, 2021 at 3:44 am EDT
In this screen capture from video game provided by TVB, fire service boat spray water at boats at Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong Sunday, June 27, 2021. A fire broke out at 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least ten vessels sinking and one person sent to hospital. (TVB via AP)
HONG KONG (AP) — A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital.
The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.
Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the fire, according to public broadcaster RTHK.
There were no reports of any injuries, although one person who felt unwell was sent to the hospital.
The fire services department used 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and mobilized four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, according to a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.
