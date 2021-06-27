Loading articles...

'F9' puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

Last Updated Jun 27, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

(from left) Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9, co-written and directed by Justin Lin.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the biggest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9″ sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest pandemic-era opening for a film, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters, eschewing the hybrid streaming releases of several of the year’s films, and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The domestic total for Universal Pictures’ “F9” topped the previous pandemic-best of $48.4 million for “A Quiet Place Part II” four weeks ago. It was the biggest opening of any film since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.

This weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” came in a very distant second with $6.2 million. But it has now earned $136.4 million since its release. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” brought in $4.88 million in the third spot.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.

1. “F9,” $70 million.

2. “A Quiet Place Part II,” $6.2 million.

3. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” $4.88 million.

4. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” $4.85 million.

5. “Cruella,” $3.7 million.

6. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” $2.9 million.

7. “In The Heights,” $2.2 million.

8. “Spirit Untamed,” $591,917.

9. “12 Mighty Orphans,” $560,000.

10. “Nobody,” $229,000.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
UPDATE: 2 right lanes now blocked #EB401 at Leslie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:04 AM
Look at the sun and the haze already setting up across the #GTA. We are headed up to our Guaranteed High of 31° and…
Latest Weather
Read more