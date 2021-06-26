Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Youth in Ontario hot spots for Delta virus variant can move up 2nd vaccine doses
by the canadian press
Posted Jun 26, 2021 7:41 am EDT
People wait 15 minutes after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at the 'hockey hub' mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada's largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario youth between the ages of 12 to 17 who live in designated hot spots for the Delta COVID-19 variant can book accelerated second vaccine dose appointments today.
Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York are considered hot spots for the more transmissible variant.
That demographic will have the option to re-book their second doses as of 8 a.m. today, through the provincial booking portal, pharmacies or their local health unit.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only shot currently authorized for use in youth in Canada.
Vaccines have been booked four months apart in Ontario, but the province is offering more people the option to shorten the interval based on increasing vaccine supply.
Youth elsewhere in the province will keep their second-dose appointments for now, but the province says it’s aiming to accelerate doses for them before school returns in September.