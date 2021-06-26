Loading articles...

Youth in Ontario hot spots for Delta virus variant can move up 2nd vaccine doses

People wait 15 minutes after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at the 'hockey hub' mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada's largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario youth between the ages of 12 to 17 who live in designated hot spots for the Delta COVID-19 variant can book accelerated second vaccine dose appointments today.

Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York are considered hot spots for the more transmissible variant.

That demographic will have the option to re-book their second doses as of 8 a.m. today, through the provincial booking portal, pharmacies or their local health unit.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only shot currently authorized for use in youth in Canada.

Vaccines have been booked four months apart in Ontario, but the province is offering more people the option to shorten the interval based on increasing vaccine supply.

Youth elsewhere in the province will keep their second-dose appointments for now, but the province says it’s aiming to accelerate doses for them before school returns in September.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
#NB400 - two right lanes closed at Sheppard because of a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:36 PM
[As of 8:30pm] Special Weather Statement for the heavier rain north and west of #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more