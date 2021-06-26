Woman, 69, suffers life-threatening injuries folllowing vehicle collision Friday

An investigation is underway after police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Friday morning.

Police said they were called at around 11:14 a.m. to the Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road area for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said a 69-year-old woman stepped out onto Victoria Park when she was hit by a southbound vehicle that was being driven by a 49-year-old driver.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The police’s Traffic Services unit said they are looking for dash-cam and CCTV footage to help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.