Loading articles...

Woman, 69, suffers life-threatening injuries folllowing vehicle collision Friday

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

An investigation is underway after police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Friday morning.

Police said they were called at around 11:14 a.m. to the Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road area for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said a 69-year-old woman stepped out onto Victoria Park when she was hit by a southbound vehicle that was being driven by a 49-year-old driver.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The police’s Traffic Services unit said they are looking for dash-cam and CCTV footage to help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Collision #EB401 approaching Mississauga Rd, blocking the 2 left lanes - slow from Winston Churchill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:33 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: This is what we mean when we talk about "low clouds." They're not far from the ground and this @EarthCam shot gives us a ni…
Latest Weather
Read more