The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:20 a.m.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

The case involves a person in their 40s in the Bathurst region and is related to travel.

The number of active infections in the province is 33. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit.

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 346 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 13 new virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 34 in Peel Region, 32 in Grey Bruce and 24 in the area served by the Porcupine Health Unit.

The Ministry of Health says 286 people are in intensive care because of the virus, with 202 on a ventilator.

Ontario says it administered a record high 256,260 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday’s report, for a total of more than 13.8 million.

The numbers come as youth 12 and older living in hot spots for the more infectious Delta variant get the green light to move up appointments for a second dose of vaccine.

Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York are considered hot spots for the variant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2021.

