Solar lights placed next to each unmarked grave at former residential school site

Editor’s note: This article contains some disturbing details about residential schools in Canada and may be upsetting to some readers. For those in need of emotional support, the 24-hour Residential Schools Crisis Line is available at 1-866-925-4419.

COWESSESS FIRST NATION — As darkness fell across the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan, 751 solar-powered lights twinkled on one-by-one to mark each of the unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school.

A smudging ceremony, drumming and speeches were also held in a solemn vigil at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School where the graves were detected using ground-penetrating radar, the same technology that detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at another former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Jon Z. Lerat, a band councillor and chair of the Chief Red Bear Lodge, which is the First Nation’s child safety service, says there were some tears while the lights were planted in the ground earlier in the day on Saturday.

He says the announcement of the graves has triggered numerous elders, but he says there were also laughs and smiles as families and friends gathered.

“To me personally, it was heartwarming for me knowing that these unmarked graves are being acknowledged. As sad as it is, it makes me happy and a lot of others happy,” Lerat said in a phone interview as he prepared for Saturday night’s vigil.

Lerat said the vigil began with an idea from the community’s youth council for a candle-light ceremony. When that idea switched to a solar-light ceremony, a connection with a car dealership in Prince Albert, Sask., proved helpful.

Lerat said a Cowessess member is a salesman with the dealership, and his boss wanted to do something to support the community.

“We wanted to put a solar light at each unmarked grave, so that each and every one of them were acknowledged,” Lerat said.

“They immediately said they wanted to help and they donated 800 solar lights. The next day they brought them down.”

A teepee has also been erected at the site and a fire will burn for four days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Friday to the people of the Cowessess for the pain they are feeling.

That suffering and grief is also prompting some communities to cancel or alter their Canada Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, information is still emerging about the unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.

It appears that not all of the graves contain children’s bodies, Lerat said. He said the area was also used as a burial site by the rural municipality.

“We did have a family of non-Indigenous people show up today and notified us that some of those unmarked graves had their families in them — their loved ones,” Lerat said.