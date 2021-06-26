Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Building collapse in northern Egypt kills 5 women
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2021 9:33 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT
CAIRO (AP) — An apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least five women, Egyptian state-run media reported on Saturday.
The report by the daily Al-Ahram said that along with the five deaths, a 70-year-old woman was injured when the five-story building in the city’s Attarin neighborhood collapsed on Friday.
Rescue workers recovered three survivors who were taken to hospital. It wasn’t clear if there were any people unaccounted for in the building.
It was also not immediately known what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. In March, an apartment building collapsed in Cairo, killing at least 25 people.
With real estate at a premium in big cities like Alexandria and Cairo, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate planning permits. Extra floors often are added without proper government permits.
The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal building across the country, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.