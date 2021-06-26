Loading articles...

Prince Philip honored on special British 5-pound coin

Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

Undated handout photo issued by HM Treasury of silver and gold coins commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Saturday. The special edition £5 coin features an original portrait of the Duke to celebrate his life. The coin's design was approved by the Duke before his death in April this year and is being launched on Armed Forces Day 2021. Issue date: Saturday June 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Philip. Photo credit should read: HM Treasury/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury has unveiled a new special edition coin to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

The Treasury said Saturday that the design of the 5-pound coin had been approved by Philip in 2008. It features an original portrait of Philip, drawn by artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

Though it is legal tender, the coin has been designed as a limited-edition collectable or gift and will not be entering general circulation. Britain issues a £5 banknote, known as a “fiver,” the lowest-denomination note in circulation.

Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. The other side of the coin features the 95-year-old monarch, as is custom on British coins.

The coin has been launched on what is Armed Forces Day in the U.K. Philip had a distinguished naval career.

“This coin is a fitting tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who moved and inspired so many people around the world with his decades of service both to the nation and her majesty the Queen,” Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said.

The coin will be available from the Royal Mint’s website, as well as post offices around the U.K. and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide.

The Royal Mint, which has marked significant royal events for centuries, will also make a 50,000-pound ($70,000) donation to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to support its community work in the U.K. and internationally.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
NOW CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:15 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Well...this is the view from @EarthCam this morning and needless to say, it's a bit foggy in Downtown #Toronto. Details on…
Latest Weather
Read more