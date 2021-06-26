Loading articles...

Police: 2 charged after dead monkey found in hot parked car

Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two people face charges after officers found a dead monkey inside a hot car parked outside of a waterpark.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers on Wednesday found the dead nine-week old marmoset monkey and a five-week old monkey that was alive in the car parked at Soaky Mountain Waterpark after the facility’s management notified police.

Police say the other monkey was taken to an animal hospital and was very dehydrated but improving.

One of the monkeys’ owners is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and the other with animal cruelty. Both are from Indiana.

Police say additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
All lanes have RE-OPENED #EB401 east of Bayview collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:33 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: This is what we mean when we talk about "low clouds." They're not far from the ground and this @EarthCam shot gives us a ni…
Latest Weather
Read more