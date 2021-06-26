Ontario reports 346 new cases of COVID-19, 13 new fatalities Saturday

Ontario reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, an increase from the 256 cases recorded on Friday.

“Locally, there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 34 in Peel Region, 32 in Grey Bruce and 24 in the Porcupine Health Unit region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Saturday morning. “This includes 256,260 doses administered yesterday – a new #TeamOntario record!”

The government also reported 13 new fatalities, bringing the province’s total coronavirus-related death count to 9,114 people since the pandemic began last year.