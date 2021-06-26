Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 346 new cases of COVID-19, 13 new fatalities Saturday
by News Staff
Posted Jun 26, 2021 10:23 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 10:41 am EDT
A sign seen outside the Metro Convention Centre vaccination centre in Toronto. Toronto has the launched ''Let's get TO Vaccinated'' program to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic. (Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire
Ontario reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, an increase from the 256 cases recorded on Friday.
“Locally, there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 34 in Peel Region, 32 in Grey Bruce and 24 in the Porcupine Health Unit region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Saturday morning. “This includes 256,260 doses administered yesterday – a new #TeamOntario record!”
The government also reported 13 new fatalities, bringing the province’s total coronavirus-related death count to 9,114 people since the pandemic began last year.
