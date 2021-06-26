Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 3:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each that were up grabs also went unclaimed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 29 will grow to an estimated $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.

The Canadian Press

