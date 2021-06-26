Loading articles...

Louisiana pilot killed after helicopter crashes in Alabama

Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 3:28 pm EDT

ALPINE, Ala. (AP) — An agricultural pilot was killed in Alabama when the helicopter he was flying crashed in an unincorporated community near Sylacauga, authorities said.

Zachary Warren Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, Louisiana, was spraying pesticides in the Town of Alpine when the Bell Helicopter OH-58A crashed about 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.

Pourciau, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., Murphy said, according to Al.com.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene they found the helicopter next to the road. There was no fire, but a small amount of fuel spilled, investigators told WIAT-TV.

“Unfortunately, this is the business that we’re in and these are the things we have to deal with. It’s never a good day when we have to deal with somebody that’s lost their life,” Sylacauga Fire Chief Nate Osgood said.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
All lanes have RE-OPENED #EB401 east of Bayview collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:33 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: This is what we mean when we talk about "low clouds." They're not far from the ground and this @EarthCam shot gives us a ni…
Latest Weather
Read more