Person killed after motorcycle collides with pole, Toronto police say

Last Updated Jun 26, 2021 at 11:39 am EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision in a Scarborough neighbourhood, Toronto Paramedic Services said Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Huntingwood Drive and Colinayre Crescent area, which is near Kennedy Road, on Saturday morning for a report a motorcycle had collided with a pole.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

 

 

