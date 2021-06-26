Person killed after motorcycle collides with pole, Toronto police say

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision in a Scarborough neighbourhood, Toronto Paramedic Services said Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Huntingwood Drive and Colinayre Crescent area, which is near Kennedy Road, on Saturday morning for a report a motorcycle had collided with a pole.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.